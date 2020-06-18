The Kanungu district Woman Member of Parliament Elizabeth Karungi has today started transporting 500 students back to the district following the closure of educational institutions due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. The students have been stranded in Kampala since March, 2020.

In the same drive, at least 100 other categories of people who hail from Kanungu shall also be transported back home especially the elderly and badly affected vendors.

On 18th March, President Yoweri Museveni ordered for the first lockdown which among others included suspension of school operations as one of the ways to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the country. Following the closure, many learners especially in higher institutions of learning got stranded in different areas of the Country especially in Kampala.

Karungi says that she was forced to act following many calls by the students from Kanungu district saying they needed her help as they were struggling with life in Kampala following the closure of schools and ban on public transport especially in border districts.

Karungi said that in today’s first round of transporting the affected learners, a total of 105 learners were transported back to their homes using three Parliamentary vans with each carrying 35 students.

Karungi noted that she will be fueling the vans and covering any other transportation costs, as vans shall be carrying the learners back home on a daily basis until all affected students are cleared.