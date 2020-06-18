Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has appointed Doreen Nyanjura as his deputy, replacing Hajjat Sarah Kanyike who was nominated for a government job at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

Last week, President Yoweri Museveni made a reshuffle at KCCA in which he proposed that Deputy Lord Mayor Kanyike should become the authority’s next Director Gender, Community Services and Production.

Following her appointment,Lukwago gave Hajjat Kanyike an ultimatum of three days to decide which side she will serve.

“I still persuade Hajjat Kanyike, with whom we have suffered and overcame many snares they had put before us. I ask her not to accept President Museveni’s appointment. Painfully I’m giving her three days to decide and on Wednesday I will be making an announcement depending on her decision, if she accepts the appointment, painfully I will accept it and I will get another person to replace her,” said Lukwago last Saturday.

However, the three days elapsed yesterday and according to Lukwago, Ms Kanyike did not communicated to him on whether she is taking the new job or not.

On Thursday morning, Kanyike tendered in her resignation.

Now, the Lord Mayor has appointed Nyanjura as his second in command. He made the announcement today during a press conference at City Hall.

Nyanjura is the Local Council 5 Woman Councillor, representing Makerere University at KCCA.