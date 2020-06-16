A mother of triplets on Tuesday morning stormed Kabale Headquarters seeking assistance to raise her children,who are nine months old.

Niwandinda Sarah,29, of Kitunduguru village,Buhara parish ,Buhara subcounty in Kabale District said her husband Tindimwebwa Silver who was a security guard abandoned his home after his job was terminated due to Covid-19. Tindimwebwa àllegedly went to kanungu District .

Niwandinda said she is struggling hard to feed her triplets since she has no job in the village. All of her triplets are boys.

” I have no job and my triplets need a lot of care . I have been talking to my husband who’s in kanungu over the matter but he says he has no money to help.”

“Even those other children at home have no food. I used to buy milk for my triplets but I have no more money. Even the house I am living in is almost collapsing”Niwandinda said.

Niwandinda also has three other children at home whom she must take care of. Her first born is twelve years old .

She revealed that her husband could have ran from home after failing to pay for a loan of Shs 500,000 he had gotten from a village Sacco to take care of the kids.

