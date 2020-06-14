The Ministry of Health has issued a full list of 33 districts in Uganda that have reported Covid-19 cases.

While addressing the nation about Covid-19 on Saturday, Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng announced that Amuru and Kyotera districts have reported the highest and most sustained transmission compared to other districts.

“We are now experiencing a steady rise in the number of locally transmitted cases in 33 districts with a total number of 243 cases. Amuru and Kyotera districts are reporting the highest and most sustained transmission in comparison to the other districts,” said Aceng.

Amuru has so far reported 52 cases of COVID-19 while Kyotera has reported 46.

According to the minister, there are a total of 560 active cases on admission in 14 health facilities. Of these, 496 are Ugandans and 64 are foreigners.

A total of 699 foreign truckers have been handed back to their respective countries of origin for appropriate care and management.

“When foreign truckers test positive, they are not allowed into our country. At the time of change of policy, we already had foreign truckers in our facilities and so we cannot discharge them until they have improved and are ready for discharge” she said.

Currently, Uganda has a total 685 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Here 33 districts in Uganda with confirmed cases of Covid-19;

1.Amuru, 2.Adjumani, 3.Buikwe, 4.Yumbe, 5.Arua, 6.Koboko, 7.Moyo, 8.Gulu, 9.Kitgum, 10.Lira, 11.Soroti, 12.Kumi, 13.Tororo, 14.Busia, 15.Mayuge, 16.Buvuma, 17.Kayunga, 18.Mukono, 19.Kampala, 20.Jinja, 21.Nakaseke, 22.Masindi, 23.Bulisa, 24.Kiryandongo, 25.Kyankwanzi, 26.Gomba, 27.Masaka, 28.Rakai, 29.Mbarara, 30.Isingiro, 31.Ntungamo, 32.Kyotera, 33.Wakiso.