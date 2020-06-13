Kabale regional referral hospital is struggling to secure a space that can accommodate 200 Covid-19 patients as per the directives of the Ministry of Health, according to the Hospital director Dr Sophie Namasopo.

The ministry of health last month directed that all 40 referral hospitals in Uganda should secure a space that can accommodate at least 200 patients after realizing that the number of Covid-19 patients was plummeting upwards. Kabale regional referral hospital had gazetted a treating center to accommodate only 50 patients.

Speaking during the Kabale District’s Covid-19 taskforce meeting that was held at the Distract headquarters on Friday, Dr Namasopo who is also the chairperson of the case management committee said that they have not yet identified a space at the facility which can accommodate the required number of patients as required by the Ministry of Health.

She said that they currently have only 50 beds both in the Intensive care unit and the treatment center which do not meet the requirement from the Ministry of Health.

She requested the taskforce to secure an immediate place where they can put tents as they wait for government to provide more beds.

The Acting Kabale District Health Officer Alfred Besigensi said that the taskforce is planning to secure a place where they can put tents to meet the requirement by the Ministry of Health.

Kabale regional hospital has admitted two Covid-19 patients all being track drivers, one patient was deported back to Uganda from Rwanda through Chanika border and another one was intercepted at Bunagana border both in Kisoso district as he travelled back from Democratic Republic of Congo.