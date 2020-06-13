Kampala Capital City Authority’s mouthpiece Peter Kaujju has been appointed Spokesperson of UMEME, Uganda’s main electricity distribution company.

This follows an announcement of changes in the administration of the city authority where his boss Andrew Kitaka was dropped and replaced with Ms Dorothy Kisaka.

Kaujju has served as the Authority’s spokesperson for nearly a decade. He replaces Sandor Walusimbi at Umeme.

This is a developing story………