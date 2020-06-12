President Yoweri Museveni has proposed Dorothy Kisaka to become the new Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Executive Director.

Ms. Kisaka is set to replace Eng Andrew Kitaka who was earlier one fired along with his deputy Samuel Sserunkuma and three other top officials at the authority.

The President also proposed four more directors including deputy KCCA executive director Eng. David Luyimbazi Saali who is set to replace Sserunkuma.

“I’m writing to request you to interview for me the following persons and find out whether they are suitable to man the indicated offices in Kampala Capital City Authority,” the president wrote in a letter to public service commission.

Dorothy Kisaka fact file:

Ms Kisaka is Senior Presidential Advisor in the Government of Uganda, at the Office of the Prime Minister, tasked with coordinating with political and non political actors to implement public policy. She is Deputy Head at the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit, fast tracking service delivery on government priorities.

Her background is in law, a private law practitioner with 20 years experience, legal counsel to governance boards, and experienced in organisational strategic leadership. Dorothy mentors leaders in Uganda and world wide as visiting international faculty. She pioneered a Leadership School under Destiny Consult which trains highly placed market place leaders to serve with excellence and integrity.

Formerly a commissioner at the NRM Electoral Commission supervising intra-party elections, she currently serves as Board Chairman for Development Associates International, and represents Africa on the Haggai International Board. She is a dynamic communicator, and a strong advocate for the placement of abandoned children in families