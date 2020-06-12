City businessman Sudhir Ruparelia has on Thursday asked all the fired staff at Sanyu FM to reapply for the jobs.

On Wednesday, the property mogul said that he wanted “new blood” at Sanyu FM after the entire staff went against their contracts which bar them from striking, and went ahead to lay down their tools. They were protesting against the station’s move to have their salaries cut by 25 per cent in the wake of coronavirus pandemic that has crippled most business enterprises around the world.

The entire staff didn’t stop at refusing the percentage cut offer, instead, they even decided to lay down their tools for days thus forcing the station management to send them packing.

However, information reaching our news desk indicates that the company’s top managers met the heads of departments and agreed to pardon the sacked staff whom they said ‘apologised’ to management.

A source who attended the meeting but preferred anonymity told Daily Monitor newspaper on Thursday that the staff begged management to return to work because they were misled by one of their colleagues.

The source said that the top managers during the meeting agreed that all those who had absconded but wanted to return must re-apply for their jobs.

Management has also reportedly received a list of some people who have been recommended to take over the jobs of all those who have left.

Rajiv Ruperelia, the Managing Director of Ruparelia Group confirmed the development. He reiterated that all those who wish to return should reapply.

“Good enough, some of the staff have already admitted their mistake and have apologized.”