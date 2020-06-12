Uganda has confirmed seven new cases of covid-19, bringing the total number of infections to 686.

According to the Ministry of Health Director General health services Dr Henry Mwebesa, the new cases are from 2,532 samples tested on 11 June, 2020.

“Three cases were among 1,310 samples tested from points of entry while four new cases were among 1,164 samples of alerts and contacts,” said Dr Mwebesa in a statement on Friday.

“All the 58 samples of health workers tested negative for covid-19. All confirmed cases are Ugandans.”

To date Uganda has registered a total of 161 covid-19 recoveries with no death recorded.