State Minster for Planning in the Ministry of Finance, David Bahati has advised Ugandans to test for coronavirus to know their status in an attempt to assist government to stem the continuous spread of the deadly pandemic in the country.

“We urge those who can afford testing themselves for Covid-19 to do it and know their status. Government is extending testing centers to upcountry districts so that if you can afford testing yourself you do it there to assist government to know those that are with the virus, and those who need assistance,” Bahati said.

Bahati made the remarks on Thursday at scientific funeral ceremony of his brother in-law, Turyakira James who succumbed to pancreatic cancer at Mulago Hospital on Tuesday. A handful of mourners attended.

Bahati also cautioned the public against recklessly rejecting governments’ efforts in fighting against coronavirus, saying the virus is real and cases in Europe and America should teach Ugandans a lesson.

“This virus is real. I don’t know if you have watched TV and witness how Brazil and other hard hit countries in the world are burying people in mass graves. This won’t happen to Uganda as long as we keep cooperating with government’s guidelines on Covid-19” Bahati said.

Catherine Ndamira Atwakire, the Kabale woman legislator commenting on the matter said Ugandans only need to sacrifice and join government in fighting coronavirus.

“Prevention is better than cure; once you die you don’t live again. I’m telling you this because you are still joking with this virus. Your lives are precious and therefore take care,” Ndamira said.

The deceased was married to Christine Turyakira, minister Bahati’s elder sister. He died at 59.

He was laid to rest in Bukooro, Ndorwa west constituency Kabale district.