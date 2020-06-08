As the world grapples with the effects of the novel Coronavirus which has led to fear over uncertain future,we bring you the situation in each of the 54 countries on the African continent.

The report from the Africa Center for Disease Control (Africa CDC) covers confirmed positive cases, deaths and recoveries for each country.

As of Sunday 7 June,6pm EAT, African Union Member States (54) had reported 184,333 COVID-19 cases, 5,071 deaths, and 81,780 recoveries.

BY REGION:

Central (19,693 cases; 439 deaths; 7,189 recoveries):

Burundi (83; 1; 45), Cameroon (7,599; 212; 4,587), Central African Republic (1,570; 5; 37), Chad (836; 69; 672), Congo (683; 22; 210), DRC (4,016; 85; 537), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon (3,101; 21; 833), Sao Tome & Principe (499; 12; 68)

Eastern (21,819 cases; 638 deaths; 6,641 recoveries):

Comoros (141; 2; 67), Djibouti (4,207; 28; 1,877), Eritrea (41; 0; 39), Ethiopia (2,020; 27; 344), Kenya (2,767; 84; 752), Madagascar (1,052; 9; 233), Mauritius (337; 10; 324), Rwanda (431; 2; 283), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), somalia (2,289; 82; 431), south Sudan (1,317; 14; 6), Sudan (6,081; 359; 2,014), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (616; 0; 82)

Northern (53,065 cases; 2,201 deaths ; 23,600 recoveries):

Algeria (10,050; 698; 6,631), Egypt (32,612; 1,198; 8,538), Libya (256; 5; 52), Mauritania (883; 43; 69), Morocco (8,177; 208; 7,328), Tunisia (1,087; 49; 982)

Southern (48,657 cases; 977 deaths; 25,674 recoveries):

Angola (88; 4; 24), Botswana (40; 1; 23), Eswatini (322; 3; 224), Lesotho (4; 0; 2), Malawi (409; 4; 55), Mozambique (424; 2; 127), Namibia (29; 0; 16), South Africa (45,973; 952; 24,258), Zambia (1,089; 7; 912), Zimbabwe (279; 4; 33)

Western (41,099 cases; 816 deaths; 18,676 recoveries):

Benin (261; 3; 151), Burkina Faso (889; 53; 770), cape Verde (554; 5; 240), Cöte d’Ivoire (3,557; 36; 1,750), Gambia (26; 1; 21), Ghana (9,462; 44; 3,547), Guinea (4,117; 23; 2,857), Guinea-Bissau (1,368; 12; 153), Liberia (345; 30; 185), Mali (1,533; 92; 873), Niger (970; 65; 867), Nigeria (12,233; 342; 3,826), Senegal (4,328; 49; 2,588), Sierra Leone (969; 48; 608), Togo (487; 13; 240)