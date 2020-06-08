Following media reports implicating Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng for dealing in cannabis (marijuana) farming, Watchdog has dug into the facts surrounding the reports.

Minister Aceng on Sunday came out to trash the reports as being fake and untrue, insisting that she had not yet authorised anyone to deal in cannabis in Uganda on her behalf.

” I have seen social media posts alleging that I am in trouble over cannabis and others saying I am dealing in cannabis. It’s unfortunate that some people always choose to circulate wrong information, ” she tweeted yesterday.

” I have not issued any authorisation for cannabis growing in Uganda. Cabinet is yet to consider the feasibility of this. Until then , I request the population to ignore the wrong media posts it as baseless and malicious. ” She added.

Even though our investigations reveal some truth in the Minister’s explanation, we have reliably established that she is one of the directors in one of the companies that have tabled proposals for Government licence to grow cannabis for medical consumption.

In the company called ” Together Pharma Uganda LTD,” a subsidiary of Together Pharma Israel, Aceng is a co director a long with two other investors from Israel. These include Mr Nissim Bracha who is a Director and controlling shareholder. He is also The chief executive officer and Chairman Board of Directors in Together Pharma, and Mr Nir Sonsisky who is also addressed as Director and controlling shareholder in the same Company, a title by which the powerful Health Minister is also addressed.

The company whose vision according to the proposal submitted to government (copy seen by this website); is to manufacture and distribute worldwide quality medical cannabis products. It also boasts of having supplied over 70 tons of canabis products to Canada and Germany.

It’s the only company licenced to deal in medical cannabis growing in Israel, holding four licences including; licence to increase medical cannabis,operate green houses for cannabis, licence to operate growing farm,licence to operate manufacturing plant, and licence to operate,design and establish emporium to market and distribute medical cannabis.

Despite Parliament’s approval for Uganda to grow marijuana for medical purposes, cabinet has not yet passed a resolution on the matter although it has been established that a number of firms have already tendered in their requests for operational licences, including Together Pharma (linked to Aceng).

The international medical cannabis market stood at a hooping $55 bn and it was expected to drastically grow in the course of the coming years.

Most countries in the world have already legalised the use of medical cannabis due to its wide range of medical benefits.