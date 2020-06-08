Former Makerere University research fellow Dr Stella Nyanzi has explained why she thinks seasoned opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye should allow political novice Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine to become president of an opposition coalition government.

In her proposed cabinet line-up that has left many pro-Besigye supporters cursing, Dr Stella Nyanzi suggested, “What if Bobi Wine was President and Kizza Besigye his Prime Minister? And to this bombastic leadership at the helm, I would add Mugisha Muntu as Vice President, Norbert Mao as Speaker of Parliament, Peter Walubiri as Chair of Constitutional Review Council and Miria Matembe as Cabinet Governor.”

Many even thought that she was trying to add more fire on the war of words that has been going on between supporters of Dr Besigye of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and People’s Government on one hand, and fans of singer-turned-politician Bobi Wine of People Power.

Some of her social media followers such as a one Israel Moses Okalibong even asked her: “Why not KB (Kizza Besigye) with political prowess (as president), and unmatched intellect be at the helm and Bobi Prime (Minister)? Suggestion suspect!”

In response, Nyanzi noted that whereas she agrees that Besigye would be a better option, she is strongly convinced that People Power supporters can never allow the Kyadondo East MP to back the veteran opposition presidential candidate as coalition flag bearer. On the other hand, Nyanzi says she believes a mature and seasoned Dr Besigye can possibly convince his supporters to rally behind Bobi in the struggle against Museveni.

“KB (Kizza Besigye) is my president. That is why I trust him to concede a relatively small amount of power and let Bobi be president. Both can lead us in different capacities. The Prime Minister remains the leader of government business. This is not a small position of leadership, particularly when it comes under a civilian president,” said Nyanzi.

“I believe it is a lot easier for KB to convince his supporters to support Bobi than it is for Bobi to tell his supporters to support KB.”

Some of Besigye diehards interpreted this to mean that People Power is full of radical and uncompromising fans and supporters of Bobi Wine.

Nyanzi added that she still considers both Besigye and Bobi Wine as key for Uganda’s political struggle but complained that “the opposition leadership puzzles and dumbfounds me sometimes. We need to unite against dictator Museveni if we are to oust him. None of us can do this alone.”