Retired Justice Steven Kavuma, the immediate former deputy chief justice, Stephen Kavuma has been appointed as the Chairman Board of Directors of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Justice Kavuma replaces Eng. Mike Ndawula whose three-year tenure recently came to an end.

The announcement was made by Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Minister, Judith Nabakooba, following the approval of the appointments by Cabinet during their meeting on Monday.

The other board members that were approved to serve on the CAA Board include Dr. Alayo Ocero, Lubowa Moses Paul, Thomas James Kiggundu, Ethel Kamba and Musoke Zubairi.

Only James Kubeketerya and Angela Kiryabwire Kanyima were retained from the previous board.

CAA oversees the country’s aviation activities and manages airports and airstrips across the country.