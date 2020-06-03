Uganda has registered 18 new cases of covid-19 bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 507.

“Results from samples tested on 02 June 2020 confirm 18 new COVID-19 cases. The total confirmed cases are now 507,” the Ministry of Health posted on its official social media pages.

Out of the new infections, four cases are truck drivers who arrived from South Sudan via Elegu, two cases are from Malaba whereas 12 cases are among alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases; eight from Amuru, three from Buikwe and one from Kyotera districts.

Additionally, 21 positive foreign truck drivers (13 Kenyans, 3 Tanzanians, 4 Eritreans and 1 Congolese) were handed over to their country of origin.

The tests are from 1,086 samples that were taken on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Uganda has 82 total recoveries with no registered death.