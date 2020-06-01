Hours after events promoter Andrew Mukasa aka Bajjo started unleashing fire against Chairman Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu, the People Power pressure group leader also Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu (Bobi Wine) has requested him to kindly cease fire for the sake of the struggle.

On Saturday, Bajjo had vowed to shred Nyanzi into pieces after accusing him and his goons of attacking him and damaging his car registration number UBE 131D. Bajjo even reported Nyanzi to Kira Road Police Station.

Bajjo claimed that Nyanzi is harassing him because he had made it clear that he will support Bobi Wine and not his brothers like Nyanzi who is a member of President Yoweri Museveni’s National Resistance Movement (NRM). He further claimed that Nyanzi received Museveni’s money through Sipapa.

“Chairman Nyanzi Fred Ssentamu and his goons have attacked me in Kamwokya. Thanks to local people who have rescued my life… You can see the type of a person who wants to contest to be an MP, he is very violent. How can you threaten someone when you a leader? I am a law abiding citizen not violent like you but will deal with you smartly because your weapon is being violent, fake propaganda and damaging people’s lives. I repeat this the last time I will support only Bobi Wine not his brothers,” said Bajjo on Saturday.

“Nyanzi, please return the NRM party card and the money Museveni gave you through Sipapa, I also know the person who gave you the money for your house. I must force you to apologize for wanting to destroy my life.”

On Sunday, Bajjo continued attacking Nyanzi on social media. He told Nyanzi that if he is indeed a true supporter of People Power and not being selfish to further his parliamentary interests, he should go on to mobilise for the pressure group in regions outside Kampala.

“Chairman Nyanzi good morning. Kindly am requesting you to go to western Uganda, others to eastern and northern. The struggle should not only be in Kampala where you have interests of becoming MP. You are building your own selfish thing while pretending to belong to People Power,” Bajjo blasted Nyanzi.

“You are so selfish. I will expose you and your team combined. Part Two of exposing you is loading. I Bajjo don’t fight a war and lose it. Tell your dogs I am waiting to face them.”

But after seeing that Bajjo was blasting Nyanzi too much, the promoter claims that Bobi Wine reached out to him and asked him to cease fire.

“Commander in chief (Bobi Wine) has told me to cease fire for the good of the struggle. I will but who ever attacks me I will defend myself nkooye akamanyiiro,” said Bajjo.