Days after Zoe Ministries Founder Prophet Elvis Mbonye penned a stinging open letter to political leaders and used a Bible verse to warn President Yoweri Museveni to reopen churches or risk being rejected by God, his staunch disciple Joseph Kabuleta has blasted Ugandans for letting the head of state treat them like his Rwakitura cows.

Days ago, Mbonye, predicted doom for Museveni for keeping churches under lockdown. “Then for one seven, he will forge many and strong alliances, but halfway through the seven he will banish worship and prayers. At the place of worship, a desecrating obscenity will be set up and remain until finally the desecrator himself is decisively destroyed,” Mbonye quoted the MSG translation of Daniel 9:27.

Kabuleta, a pastor at Watchman Ministries, simply asked, “Do you read this?” a question some believed was directed at the political leadership.

As some are still taking in the Prophet’s words, his disciple has started questioning the applicability of curfew hours yet private transport has been reopened. He believes that Museveni has used the excuse that maintaining curfew hours is good for Ugandans’ security thus keeping them herded home like cows.

“Of course you have the right to behave like a baby who needs a 75-year-old washed-up politician and tyrant to tell you what is good for you. But your immaturity must not infringe on our right to determine what is good for us,” Kabuleta blasted those who are defending the idea that the curfew is meant for security purposes and for the good of all Ugandans who love peace and order.

“So we should perpetually be herded into our kraals like cattle at dusk, for our own safety. I think Museveni has finally achieved his lifelong dream of retiring to look after his cows; only these cows move on two feet.”

He described those using social media to defend the curfew as ‘hit men’ and told them, “You have to be a special kind of stupid to believe this baloney.”

He further complained that the curfew has disadvantaged the poor Ugandans but the privileged class didn’t want to end this measure because they were not much affected by it and other lockdown directives.

Kabuleta has urged Ugandans to stop behaving like Museveni’s cows but to mount pressure on him to announce an end to the curfew.

“They are the ones who still find a benefit in the 7:00pm curfew because it’s their last surviving bastion of privilege. They can move at any time of the night. They will even stop at a roadblock, roll down their tinted windows and applaud policemen for impounding cars caught past curfew time in a traffic jam which the very policemen helped create,” said Kabuleta.

“They are the ones who enjoyed the lockdown because it presented them with another platform to showcase their privilege. They got to enjoy the benefits of a once-clean city that they helped destroy. They know they will have to release life to get back to normal at some stage, but they will hold out for as long as they can. It’s public pressure that forced them to release private cars, and only continued pressure will make them cede the remaining ground.”

According to him, the curfew should be lifted and all businesses reopened so that those stealing can go and work in their informal sector businesses. He even quoted scriptures to justify theft in cases where the thief is starving.

“The only reason there is heightened thuggery is because the entirety of the informal sector has been shut down for much longer than it should be. Necessity obeys no law,” he argued.

“Even the Bible says that: “Men do not despise a thief, if he steals to satisfy his soul when he is hungry” (Proverbs 6:30) And a court in Italy said a thief is not guilty if he steals food when he is hungry. As long as taxis, bodas, arcades etc are closed, the robberies will increase. Soon not even the 7:00pm curfew will be able to shield us from increasingly desperate thieves.”