Popular NBS TV and Bukedde FM radio presenter Hajji Bashir Kazibwe Mbazira was reportedly arrested on allegations of spreading harmful information regarding Coronavirus.

Kazibwe,who is also the President of the Uganda Journalists Association is alleged to have landed in trouble with the state security over his live phone intarraction on Bukedde FM’s “Ekirya atabaala program with two confirmed COVID19 positive patients undergoing treatment in Gulu Hospital.

In the the almost 90 minutes conversation, the two patients who were allegedly truck drivers cast doubt over the truthfulness in their status with regard to the disease. They stressed that inspite of them being confirmed to be positive for Coronavirus,they felt no any signs of sickness.

They also added that there was no any specialised medical attention equivalent to the gravity of the disease they are reportedly held for which makes them doubt the diagnosis.

Before the program time which is officially 6:00pm, Mbazira was forced to cut it short 18 minutes earlier, leaving his attentive listeners in shock.

“The moment he cut the program short before the official time,I just knew something was wrong. Hope you are safe KBM.” Commented one of the listeners.

As if he knew his fate beforehand, the Chief scribe posted on his Facebook page an hour later, castigating whoever was seeking to accuse him for revealing the information. He also suggestively questioned the truth in the facts availed by local authorities on Coronavirus, and cautioned them against trying to gag those coming out to speak about it but rather “clean their house.

“Still speechless about our Version of the Covid19 storyline. Don’t harm the messenger,Just clean your house. Our role is to bring the #FactsAndFigures.” He wrote.

The arrest and the remarks come in the wake of wide spread reports by the public questioning the reality of the figure available on COVID19 in the country. Less than a month ago, the case of a Kenyan truck driver who tested negative on reaching Kenya inspite of him having been confirmed positive in Uganda ignited a debate, with some critics arguing that there could be a ploy to doctor the reports for some ulterior motives by the authorities.