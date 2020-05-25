Rubanda district requires about Shs500 million to repair roads that were recently destroyed by heavy rains.

According to the Rubanda District Engineer Denis Twesigomwe, an assessment of the damage caused by heavy rains is estimated to have resulted into the loss of more than Shs500 million.

Some of the roads that were destroyed by the terrestrial rains include; Nyamabare-Kabushuro-Kyiyebe road and Ihanga Kibuzigye-Nyaruhanga road in Ikumba sub county, Kampiri-Kitaba road, Ntungamo road, Nyakabungo-Kiyaba Ishasha road and Nyakaranga-Katamo road in Ruheija sub county, Kashasha-Kinyarushengye road, Kyenyi- Murole road and Kitugwezi bridge in Muko sub county, Ikore-Nyakasazo road, Nyamweru-Kyokyezo road, Kaziniro-Kakyenaga road and Bugongi-Bwindi Butambi road in Nyamweru sub county among other roads.

Twesigomwe said on Saturday that although there is a need to maintain the destroyed roads, the district lacks funds to facilitate the job.

He revealed that a report regarding the matter has been submitted to the Ministry of Works and Transport requesting for support to work on some of the most affected roads.