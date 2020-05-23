Kampala Parents School (KPS) is now the pioneer of online education for primary schools in Uganda.

As a way of keeping pupils engaged during the covid-19 lockdown, KPS this week announced that it will be conducting online classes for all pupils.

The online classes will kickoff on Tuesday 26 May, 2020 for Primary five, six and seven.

Classes for Primary three and four will start on 29 May, 2020 whereas top class, Primary one and two will start on 4 June, 2020.

According to the school Principal, Daphine Kato , the online learning will begin with term one work which was not completed due to the abrupt ending of the term.

“After completion of first term material, we will embark on term two syllabus. We should also not overlook the fact that the school has invested heavily in the infrastructure to enable the online lessons to go on smoothly for the benefit of learners,” said Ms Kato in a circular dated 22 May, 2020.

She further revealed that the teachers will be accommodated at school because of the restrictive movements brought about by the lockdown in the country.

“During the first week of online teaching , there will be induction and revision of the holiday work. We shall issue a time table for online classes which will be flexible where need be.”

In April this year, KPS offered to take primary seven pupils back to class on NTV Uganda through live lessons at a free cost until the end of the lockdown. The lessons are aired from Monday to Friday starting at 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, and on Saturdays- 8:00am to 9:00 am.

President Yoweri Museveni in March suspended school operations following the outbreak of COVID-19 in Uganda. However on Monday during his 14th national address on the updates of the pandemic, the President said Education institutions will open on 4 June but only for finalists/candidate classes adding that there will be no first-term examinations.