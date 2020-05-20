Pray for Bulayimu Muwanga Kibirige. The proprietor of Africana Hotels was a couple of days ago flown out of the country in bad health condition.

BMK was flown on a chartered plane to Nairobi through Entebbe international airport, which for now closed to any passenger planes. The hospital where he is receiving treatment is not yet known to us, but he is most likely to be at admitted to Agakhan hospital in Nairobi.

The businessman has in recent times been hospitalized several times. We pray for his quick recovery.

Details coming…