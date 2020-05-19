H.E President clarifies on the measures presented yesterday

✅Big measure is putting on the right quality masks all the time while in public.

✅Ministry of Health will advice on the right masks to use

ℹ️Shops for general merchandise, hotels can start on *26th May 2020*

ℹ️Public transport – to be relaxed on *4th June 2020.*

ℹ️Education institutions – the Ministry of Education will have an action plan by *4th June 2020*

ℹ️Private cars to be allowed to move on *26th May 2020*

ℹ️For border districts will shall not allow public or private transport. They are on the frontline. They are the ones that can either save or destroy us by allowing infiltration from neighbouring countries.

ℹ️For students who will have to come back from border districts to join their fellow finalists in school, MoE and Govt needs to work out special plans for them.