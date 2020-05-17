Polly Namaye Bangambaki, the Uganda Police Deputy Spokesperson has cautioned bar owners from Kigezi sub region for defying President Yoweri Museveni’s directive on the closure of bars in a bid to fight coronavirus pandemic.

In her visit in the Region on Saturday, Namaye said she had learnt about bar owners defying the directive, but warned them of consequences they will face once arrested.

“There are forty days of a thief. If we arrest them, they will be quarantined for the mandatory fourteen days along with their families, before they are detained,” Namaye said.

Namaye urged bar owners to abide by the government regulations on Covid-19, until when the pandemic will be defeated and business resumes as normal.

While addressing the nation on the 31st of March, President Museveni outlined several directives on fighting and preventing the spread of coronavirus. Museveni said one of the frontlines of fighting the virus is stopping merry-making in discos, clubs, bars, sports events music shows, cinemas and concerts.

“These are very dangerous gathering points with the virus around. Drunkards sit close to one another. They speak with saliva coming out of their mouth. They are a danger to themselves. All these are suspended for a month,” Museveni said.

Kabale District task force recently suspended distilling of waragi to avoid inter-border business that put the population at risk of spreading Covid-19.