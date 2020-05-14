Reading the comments below the post update by Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng on the Wednesday 13 COVID-19 test results,one would be tempted to think that this was not the same Minister whom everyone praised at the onset of the war against Coronavirus.

“13 new #COVID_19 cases confirmed from 1,741 samples of truck drivers bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 139. The new cases are 7 Ugandans, 5 Kenyans and 1 Eritrean who arrived from Tanzania, South Sudan and Kenya via Mutukula, Elegu and Malaba. All 363 community samples have tested negative for COVID-19,” Read the statement.

In response, Ugandans on social media came out to vent their anger, disappointment, displeasure, disbelief, dismay, dissatisfaction and hatred for the Healthy Ministry, Minister Aceng and government for keeping the public in uncalled for suffering while they let foreign cases ruin their lives.

Some believed that the new cases reported by the Ministry is just a hoax to find an excuse to keep the country under the pain of the lockdown as officials involved in the fight against the disease thrive on the fat budgets allocated for the same.

“Today nga they are few. I thought you’ll announce like 5000new cases, Shame upon you . You want us to stay indoors as you’re enjoying tax payers money. I wish you also taste positive So that you can be quarantined and you feel how your friends feel. We know your Target, do what you want if you think we don’t have brain.” Commented a one Brian Kafero.

“We a really tired of hearing such bad news. Pliz stop truck drivers and look for alternative means immediately. There is nothing that has no alternative pliz. If they bring in minerals, let’s mine ours. We have enough food. We can still live. We will reach a point of not affording test kits and eventually we will all suffer and…… Few can tell the contacts of these drivers. So Ugandans , we need to awaken this administration. In terms of life, truck drivers will definitely do harm than good to lives of Ugandans and the economy. I rest my case.” Was Benson Baluku’s response.

A one Arinaitwe Sunny had this to say; ” only want to hear,that minister of health confirmed for covid,300health workers confirmed,Two grand children of president confirmed, 100mps and ministers confirmed.very rubbish make us suffer yet you are the one bringing problems to uganda.”

“Mbu economy!! Naye how much do they add to economy compared to what is spent and what Ugandans add to economy?? I hear mbu they have borrowed billions of money!, why can’t they use what The so called economy boosters (trucks) to cater for these sick people.” Said a one Dickson Ampurire in protest.

In anger, Timothy Jackson,one among the many unraged by the development said this in expression of displeasure; “Whatever u are planning for this country only God knows…just know…this will all come to an end and you’ll pay for all the I’ll intentions…opening boarders risking our lives,starve us,and close us in for eternity….”

With almost every Ugandan who commented spitting fire against the authorities, this could be representative of the general feeling among the population on the matter. After nearly two months of people’s livelihoods usurped by the lockdown and it’s associated ugly impacts, the population seem tired and pushed to the edge.

Measures should be adopted to gradually let the population return to their old lives while swiftly devising stringent means of managing the imported cases of contamination by the truck drivers,or else this anger may ferment into something uglier.