Uganda’s coronavirus cases now stand at 114 after the country registered 13 new infections from truck drivers.

“Yesterday, 8 May 2020, results from samples tested at UVRI confirmed 13 positives cases for COVID-19 out of 2,421 samples of truck drivers,” Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng posted on her Social Media pages on Saturday morning.

“Out of the 13 new cases,7 are Kenyans, 4 are Ugandans while 2 are Tanzanians. Tracking them has commenced and the public will be informed accordingly.”

On the other hand, all 740 community samples tested negative for COVID-19.

In the past three weeks, Uganda’s coronavirus cases have jumped from 55 to 114 as a result of truck drivers.

Following the increased Covid-19 cases among truck drivers, the trade and transport national taskforce sub-committee resolved that drivers park in only gazetted places where they can be tracked while in transit in case their results, from samples taken at the border of entry, return positive.

However, Prof Francis Omaswa, the executive director of African Centre for Global Health and Social Transformation, said truck drivers should be tested before they leave the country of origin.