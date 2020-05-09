The Chief Magistrates Court in Kabale District has remanded three businessmen in prison for disobedience of lawful orders and doing an act likely to spread COVID-19.

Kabegambire Obedi ,25 , Nturanabo Gerivazi ,27, and Musinguzi Herbert, 29 all residents of Mitooma District were arrested on Wednesday transporting 24 jerrycans full of Waragi to Kabale .

Kabale district task force recently suspended distilling of Waragi to avoid inter-boarder business that put the population at risk of spreading Covid-19.

Appearing before Kabale chief magistrate His worship Julius Burore, the three were charged later remanded in Rubanda government prison until 04/06/2020 when they will appear for hearing of case.