Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has announced cautious easing of the lock down even as a country has 89 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 55 recoveries and zero deaths.

Mr Museveni said he was leaving past lock down measures in place apart from the following businesses.

1. Hardware shops

2. Wholesalers

3. Mechanics and repair workshops

4. Metal and wood workshops

5. Insurance providers to be added on essential services

6. Lawyers and Uganda Law society only allowed 30 lawyers at a time.

7. Restaurants (only takeaway)

Museveni said companies shall transport its staff in buses, as private cars and public transport are still under lock.

The Uganda President also said schools, airports and borders shall remained closed as the pandemic is reported to be already in some communities.

The president delivered his 13th Covid-19 address on Monday evening however left many Ugandans with broken hearts as they have run out of solutions on living under lock down.

He however explained that, “When confronted with a new disease, you must answer three questions.

Is this disease vaccinatable?

Is it treatable?

Is it avoidable by behavior?

Museveni explained that the answer to the three questions in case of Covid-19 is that it seems all questions can be answered in affirmative. He however said the vaccine might take some 18 months before it is approved and available.

The president however said, “the treatability depends on the number of infected people remaining small for medical workers to concentrate on”.

Museveni also revealed that it took Uganda’s first patient took them 16 days of concentrated medication to treat. He however applauded Ugandans and medical workers for keeping the country’s Covid-19 curve is flat.

“This means we have somehow tamed the virus, although we have not eliminated it.” He said, warning, “Don’t gather, space yourself,” he said.

He said the new measures are informed by the rationale that there is need to avoid mass infection, and not commit suicide.