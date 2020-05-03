President Yoweri Museveni and the cabinet have agreed to lift in a phased manner the lockdown which started in March aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a cabinet sitting on Saturday at State House Entebbe, the ministers asked President Museveni to relax some lockdown measures but under tough restrictions such as social distancing.

These including reopening of private businesses but public gatherings including weddings will not be allowed.

The President was also advised to not reopen social places including bars, recreational centres and gyms.

The cabinet sub committee also recommended an extension of the current lockdown by another 14 days on account of rising cases from the community.

“The President was informed that the health professionals conducting the rapid assessment tests across the country needed more time to fully appreciate the situation on ground in terms of COVID-19 transmissions before the economy is fully reopened,” a source told Chimpreports news website.

The community testing survey seeks to establish the extent at which coronavirus pandemic may have entered the community given that the country has now been reporting cases from truck drivers from neighbouring countries.

On Friday and Saturday, two cases from the communities were found to be positive of the deadly virus; one a police officer from Masindi and the other a resident of Rakai who recently came from Tanzania. They were discovered from a community testing survey flagged off by the Ministry of Health early this week.

Meanwhile, the president will make his 13th covid-19 address on Monday, May, 4 at 8pm to guide the nation on the way forward regarding the pandemic.

Uganda currently has 88 confirmed cases of Coronavirus.