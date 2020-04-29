Minister of State for Labor, Employment and Industrial Relations Mwesigwa Rukatana has lashed out at his political rivals for pressuring him to show the accountability of Shs20 million provided by parliament to cater for the fight against COVID-19 in their constituencies.

In an interview after donating medical equipment to Ntungamo District COVID-19 to be distributed in all health facilities in Rushenyi County on Tuesday, Rukutana noted that he has been in his constituency using his personal earnings helping people who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

He noted that the said money was wired to the MPs’ accounts but he has not yet touched on it observing that the three NRM MPs from Ntungamo District have resolved to use the money to help the district taskforce.

However , he revealed that so far he has spent over Shs100m on the people of Rushenyi county and Ntungamo District at large who are stuck in Kampala, Mbarara among other places.

The Rusenyi County MP also advised pessimist politicians who are ever on social media such as whatsup, twitter and facebook to come down in villages and see what is being done instead of trading falsified information yet the public is appreciating what has been done.

Minister Rukutana allayed fears the people of Rushenyi County who have been agitating for food relief to be patient as he wanted to first address the challenge of protective gears for the health officials urging them to spend sparingly because no one knows when the pandemic will be kicked out of the country.

The minister through her political assistant Priscah Tumusiime delivered 44 boxes of gloves, 40 boxes of face masks, 4 Infrared Thermometers, 40 liters of hand sanitizers and ten jelly cans of liquid soap.

Receiving the donation, the RDC Ntungamo George Bakunda hailed minister Rukutana for the medical donations saying that they will help the health workers to protect themselves against the disease.