Junior Uganda Police Force officers have tasked the IGP Martin Okoth Ochola to explain why their April salary was cut by 50 per cent.

Sources revealed to this website that most of the junior officers especially whose working stations are in Kampala and Wakiso, their April salaries were cut by a half. They allege that their top bosses cut their salaries without their consent.

As a way of finding justice, the affected officers have appealed to Ochola to help them and intervene in this new wave of embezzlement that has emerged in the Police salary department.

An officer whose identity is reserved said that they want Ochola to order for an investigation as to why their salaries were cut yet other officers received their full salaries.

Officer X urges that although they have some debts in the bank, no bank can cut half of the client’s salary and also government suspended banks from cutting people’s salaries especially during this time of Covid-19 pandemic.

“I called some officer in salary department to explain to me why my salary was cut, he told me that I wait until the lockdown is over, this is the way how these people want to take advantage of us in such a difficult moment.”

They pin this blame to some of the top officers in the force who might have connived to eat their money, sources in the police salary department have refused to comment on this matter.

According to Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary Keith Muhakanizi, although the government is not doing well in terms of revenues due to small taxes collected, there is no any civil servant whose salary was not paid fully.

“All people received their salaries we did not deduct anybody’s salary those issues don’t fall in my docket,” he said.