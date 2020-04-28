The Ntungamo Municipality legislator Gerald Karuhanga on Monday donated 21,000 kilograms (21 tonnes) of maize flour, 200 liters of fuel and a bull to the Office of the Resident District Commissioner Ntungamo towards helping people who have been affected by the coronavirus lockdown in the country.

Karuhanga handed over the food relief to RDC George Bakunda, who is the chairperson Ntungamo District COVID-19 taskforce.

He noted that the 21,000kgs of posho was to show love and solidarity to Ugandans as immediate interventions to save lives especially to those who were affected by the lockdown.

Karuhanga hailed the work done by the health workers across the country since the outbreak of pandemic arguing them to continue with the good heart of serving Ugandans.

He assured health workers to continue fighting for the salary enhancement and staff houses if their work is to run smoothly.

The legislator told them that he is mobilizing for more 50,000kgs of rice as food relief for all health workers in the country since they are at the frontline to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The food relief will benefit all 4700 families in Ntungamo Municipality where every family will get 4kgs of posho.

The RDC George Bakunda commended MP Karuhanga for donating the food relief, to all town dwellers who were affected in the lockdown.

Separately, the south Ankole Diocese also donated 2000kgs (two tonnes) of maize flour on top of 100 liters of fuel it had contributed earlier towards fight against the pandemic.

Delivering the two tonnes of maize flour, the Bishop South Ankole Diocese the Rt Rev Nathan Ahimbisibwe noted that Jesus Christ fed five thousand people saying they are following the footsteps of Christ what He did.

Bishop asked the general public for follow the presidential guidelines as the only way to fight against the corona virus in the district.

Bakunda thanked South Ankole Diocese and Bishop for the gesture saying that the donation will save many lives for survival.

He noted that food relief will be benefit many people who were let-out in the Municipality in the first phase thereafter the distribution will be enrolled out to other town councils of Rubaare, Rwashameire and Kitwe.

On the same occasion, the Kikoni Model Village has donated 210 bunch of matookye to the district corona virus taskforce.

These donations were delivered by the district councilor for PWD Patrick Rwakabare and councilor Dan Muhwezi.

The RDC George Bakunda commended them and asked those who want to donate to do so to save lives in Ntungamo District.

Also Busingye Johnson the prominent coffee dealer in Ntungamo district donated 1,000 kgs of maize flour.