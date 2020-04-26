Kalungu West MP Joseph Gozanga Ssewungu has lashed out at Attorney General William Byaruhanga, saying he doubts he gives good advice to the president and government.

While appearing at a television show on BBS called Zimba Ensiiyo on Saturday morning, which was discussing the Covid-19 cash Bonanza by Parliamentarians, Ssewunga said the Attorney General wanted to mislead Speaker Rebecca Kadaga who cleared MPs to use the sh20 million each found on their accounts, ahead of the court ruling that barred Parliament to give legislators any money until a case by Ntugamo MP Gerald Karuhanga had been heard.

Ssewungu revealed on the show that he did not support Mr Byaruhanga in the Appointments committee for the Attorney General job because he was short of court experience. Mr Byaruhanga is a partner in one of Uganda’s biggest law firms, Kasirye, Byaruhanga & co. advocates.

The Kalungu west representative said he refused to support Byaruhanga because he was largely a lawyer for selling properties of the government of Uganda.

“And he is very rich,” Ssewungu said naming parastatals which where Mr Byaruhanga drafted and signed sale agreements.

Ssewungu defended Kadaga position saying what she does is informed by the laws because she has a full department of lawyers to advise her accordingly, let alone being an accomplished lawyer.

Kadaga, a first woman to set up a law firm in Kampala, has been on the market forefront of bashing after she pushed for sh10 billion to be shared by Parliament from the supplementary budget of the ministry of health which had earlier been totalling sh105 billion, but was sliced to cater for Parliamentarians.

Attorney General on being sued alongside Parliament by Karuhanga, told MPs not to use the money which had earlier reached their accounts. This infuriated Kadaga who is pursuaded that MPs were under pressure to provide for people who knock on their doors.

