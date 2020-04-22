In a shocking revelation, some women have some parts of Kampala have claimed that some Members of Local Councils have complicated their quest for acquiring the government relief food as they demand for sex from them as a precondition to be considered among the beneficiaries.

This was revealed by Pamela Nasiyo, the chairperson of Uganda Women Parliamentary Association (UWOPA) during a press conference at Parliament on Tuesday 21 where she told journalists that she had received various complaints from a number of vulnerable women who accused their leaders of first demanding for sex before giving them the food.

“Can you imagine some LC leaders are using this opportunity to demand for sex in exchange for food.

A lady called me and said ‘I missed food in my area and when I called the LC chairman to get my share, he said that in order to give me food, I have to sleep with him,’” Nasiyo said.

She called upon the various offices responsible to bringing sanity in the country, especially Lt Col Edith Nakalema to investigate these leaders.

The government’s program of extending relief aid to an estimated 1.5 million urban dwellers in the areas of Kampala and Wakiso District has been impeded by a number of challenges including poor quality of food supplied, overpricing which resultantly saw a number of officials from the Prime Minister’s Office prosecuted and lack of enough man power which has slowed down the exercise.

On the other hand, UWOPA praised President Yoweri Museveni for having reconsidered his earlier terms of the locakdown to allow expectant women access health facilities using any form of transport during the current crisis under the emergency category with no interference from security agencies.