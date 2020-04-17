The Kabale Resident District Commissioner, Darius Nandinda has threatened to arrest a Voice of Kigezi FM Journalist, who authored a story about pregnant women, who accused Nandinda and the Kabale Covid-19 Task Force of either ignoring their calls or being unreachable, whenever they try to reach them for transportation to health facilities.

Following the ban on private and public transport, President Yoweri Museveni ordered RDCs to deploy dedicated officers who must be on duty for 24 hours to ensure that emergency health cases, such as pregnant mothers, are transported to health facilities.

In the story aired ON Wednesday, Florence Kyarisiima and her attendant Brenda Atuheire, all from Nyakiharo Cell in Kikungiri Southern Division Kabale Municipality said that they were forced to trek to and from Rugarama Hospital after Nandinda reportedly told them over the phone that they could trek or use Boda-bodas. Flora Katushabe from Mwendo in Kitumba Sub County also said she was forced to trek to hospital after calling Nandinda’s phone number in vain.

In another story ran on Thursday, Nandinda while responding to the claims apologized to all emergency cases that did not receive quick help from the task force and said that they would make sure to always help them as quickly as possible.

However, Nandinda, while speaking during the District Task Force Weekly meeting at the District Council Hall in Kabale Municipality , said that the Voice of Kigezi reporter is wanted for purportedly fabricating the news story.