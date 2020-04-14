President Yoweri Museveni has extended the lockdown for more 21 days in an attempt to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The President made the revelation on Tuesday during his national adress regarding the issue of COVID-19.

“The government has decided to keep the stay home method for another 21 days, starting tomorrow April 15, 2020 to May 5, 2020,” Museveni said.

He also stated that all the measures government had put in place will continue as they monitor the situation.

“Let’s not be impatient. Let’s waits for more 21 days and see what happens.”

The President further said that despite only 54 of all the 5664 people having tested positive, it is too early to celebrate the end of the pandemic in the country.

“These measures seem to have worked because up to yesterday we had tested 5664 persons and only 54 had been found positive.”