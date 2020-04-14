A joint security team on Monday shot and killed two thugs who were terrorizing the community in and around Mutundwe, Rubaga Division, Kampala.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango, the duo was part of a group of ten thugs who had built a temporary structure in a swamp located at Mirimbe zone below Natete Taxi Par, Rubaga Division in Kampala.

“They had nick named their hide out as the ‘jungle’.They call themselves the ‘jungle gang’. It’s alleged that they used to leave their hide out heading to various places to rob and they then go back and hide in the swamps,” said Onyango.

“Today, the group had robbed people and police was informed and they started chasing them. In the process two were shot and died instantly,others are suspected to have been wounded entered in the swamps and disappeared.”

The two have only been identified by one name as Bonny and Kizza aged between 20 to 23 years.

Exhibits that were got at the scene include laptops, hard discs, Go TV decoders, pangas, marijuana and others.

“The man hunt for the eight other thugs who ran away is ongoing and we appeal to members of the public with information or if you see anyone with a bullet wound inform Police in confidence,” Onyango stated.