At least three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Uganda have tested negative after treatment.

This was revealed by the director-general of health services at the health ministry Dr Henry G. Mwebesa, on Thursday in a statement where he said that the three cases had been tested twice at Uganda Virus Institute (UVRI).

“Three cases have tested negative twice after treatment and are being considered for discharge by clinicians,” he said.

Mwebesa also revealed that 338 samples tested for COVID-19 on Thursday turned out negative as the number of confirmed cases remained at 53.

“A cumulative of 3,862 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Uganda. A total of 538 individuals are under institutional quarantine while 571 contacts to the confirmed cases are under follow up,” Mwebesa said.

According to Mwabesa, all the confirmed cases were in stable condition at four different hospitals in the country. He also affirmed that Uganda has not registered any COVID-19 related death.

“As Ministry of Health, we continue to appeal to the general population to remain calm, avoid stigmatizing families of people taken into quarantine on in hospitals for isolation. At the same communities should also refrain from harassing travellers who recently returned from abroad but should encourage them to come and test for COVID-19,” he added.

Currently, globally there are 1,601,018 confirmed cases, with 354,972 patients that have recovered and 95,718 deaths. In East Africa Rwanda has 113 cases with 7 who have recovered, Tanzania has 25, 5 recovered, 1 death. Both Burundi and South Sudan each has 3 cases no death and recovery. Kenya has 184 with 12 recoveries and 7 deaths.