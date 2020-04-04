Musician and songwriter Sekyanzi Ninsiima commonly know as Nince Henry has revealed how he can’t stop crushing on one of Museveni’s cabinet ministers Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the senior Minister of Health due to her charming and glamorous looks.

Despite the fact that the minister way older than the age of ‘Kaberebere’ singer, Nince has proved that age is just a number. Through his Facebook page, he has clearly shown that he is madly taken up by the Health Minister’s ‘forever young’ body looks.

As people try to figure out their daily routines especially in such time of curfew and lockdown, Nince Henry is spending all his time crushing on the COVID-19 Frontline fighter whose currently outstanding performance has won her admiration from the Ugandan public.

Nince however takes it a notch higher by appreciating the personality and beauty of the unrelenting Coronavirus fighter.

“I now believe it’s just a human natural proclivity to fall in love with people as we keep seeing them on tv especially when it’s for positive vibes. The way @JaneRuth_Aceng becomes more beautiful day by day,” he said.

“Look how innocent: Kyokka she’s the one at the forefront of the war: With every risk of exposure: Her salary should be doubled: You may construe me the way you want but who really isn’t loving this lady’s thick-skin character and humbleness?!” Reads his latest post.