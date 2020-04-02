To the majority of the people in Uganda, Coronavirus is just a hearsay as not many have been infected by the scourge and so they don’t know how it feels to be in that situation. Below is what to expect;

When your loved one is picked from your home after he or she has been attacked by the disease, you won’t be able to follow them to the Hospital, sit by their hospital bed and hold their hand. You won’t be able to pop in at 7.00 pm for visiting hours. They are going to have no one other than those exhausted and brave hospital staff to see them through days or weeks of barely breathing through a ventilator until they either recover or die [God forbid].

They are not going to be well enough to text you. You are not going to be able to phone the ward to check in on them regularly (staff will be too busy for that). During that time, they will be completely alone, while you sit at home waiting to hear whether they have made it through.

Imagine that person is someone you love dearly. Because it’s going to be a reality for many in the coming weeks. Only vigilance in observing the preventative measures that could save you and your loved ones.

And if that person in hospital happens to be you, going through that ordeal completely alone, it would be nothing less than terrifying. On that breathing Aide machine called the Ventilator, you will be all alone with no one to comfort you that all will be fine.

In case you die of the pandemic:

For your burial, most of your friends and family will not be allowed to send you off. They are all scared to fall into the same tragedy. Imagine being thrown into your lasting home by a handful of strong hearted masked men. Maybe none of them even belongs to your family!

There is only one thing to do. Stay home. I know it’s very difficult to stay home and not to go for work and it’s understandable when you refuse to stay home but it’s also hard to open a casket for you or your loved one to get into it to stay in forever.

Please stay home and only go out if absolutely necessary. Social distancing is an imperative right now for your family and mine.