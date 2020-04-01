Businessman Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari, has handed over to the Mbarara district leadership the much needed fuel relief to help in responding to Coronavirus fight.

Mr Rukaari, the chairperson of National Resistance Movement Entrepreneurs League handed over 500 litres of fuel to the Mbarara district coronavirus taskforce. The task force was formed to respond to distress calls of suspected patients in the region.

Dr. Celestine Barigye, the director of Mbarara regional referral hospital and the Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Lt. Col. James Mwesigye received to the donation.

Dr Barigye said they receive so many calls from members of the public suspecting to have presented with symptoms of COVID19 but taskforce was not well equipped to respond to distant cases.

“This fuel will boost our monitoring teams. I wish other companies and other good people could emulate Mr Rukaari and reach out to us with any form of donation,” Barigye said.

Rukaari, also doubles a consul general to the Kingdom of Morocco in Uganda, commended the job being done by the taskforce in the district by creating vigilance and sensitizing the masses on prevention against coronavirus.

“We did that to ensure our hospitals are empowered to be able to respond to any cases of suspected persons to be having the disease. We thought that in such period, a hospital may run out of fuel yet there are cases being reported that need to be attended to,” Rukaari said.

He called upon the business community in Mbarara to join efforts and reach out to the hospital with any form of support.