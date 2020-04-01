Bank of Uganda has dismissed rumours that Governor Prof Emmanuel Mutebile is dead.

On Tuesday, rumours made rounds on social media alleging that the governor had passed on.

However, Dr. Adam Mugume, Executive Director Research,BoU has said that Prof Mutebile is still alive and he is currently receiving treatment in one of Uganda’s medical facilities.

“BoU Governor Prof. Mutebile took sick leave on Wednesday March 25, 2020. He is receiving treatment in a Ugandan medical facility and will resume duty as soon as he has recuperated. Strongly disregard the false and malicious stories of his passing,” said Dr. Mugume in Saturday night.

Charity Mugumya, Director Communications at the Central Bank also reaffirmed , ” Governor was unwell.His doctors attended to him and he is currently recovering very well.”

The governor was last week admitted to Nakasero Hospital in Kampala amid deteriorating health condition.

“He is not expected in office anytime soon. His health is failing. There’s a great worry,”an insider told this news website.

According to sources, Mr Mutebile was diagnosed with an arterial blood clot and he was supposed to be airlifted to the UK for specialized medical treatment but due to coronavirus pandemic, he decided to have a medical operation at Nakasero Hospital.

The health condition of the governor has been a corridor talk for a while.

In 2018, the longest serving BoU Governor had to be flown to UK for specialized medical treatment after he collapsed at home.

In 2016, one of the local tabloids alleged that the governor was seriously ill and living off a lifesaving machine.

However, a few days later while announcing the Monetary Policy Statement for October 2016, Governor Mutebile faulted the The Red Pepper for trading in falsehoods.

Mutebile is highly revered and is credited for the prudent and effective monetary policy performance in Uganda.

The world over, central bank governors are so important and crucial to the extent that their health situations are very sensitive, even affecting the performance of stock markets, the economy and even politics.