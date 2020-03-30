President Yoweri Museveni on Sunday appointed Dr Michael Atingi-Ego as the new Bank of Uganda Deputy Governor.

“…I have appointed Dr Michael Atingi-Ego as the new Deputy Governor, Bank of Uganda. I have forwarded his name to Parliament for vetting,” the President said in a statement.

Dr Atingo-Ego is a former director of Research at Bank of Uganda.

A few days ago, the Director of Research at Bank of Uganda, Dr Adam Mugume, was assigned to perform the duties of the Deputy Governor of Bank of Uganda.

The position fell vacant about three months ago after Dr Louis Kasekende’s contract ended. He served in that position for 10 years.

In a communication sent to the management and staff of Bank of Uganda on Friday evening after a special executive meeting presided over by Mr James Kahoza, noted that Dr Mugume was unanimously selected to execute the duties of the Deputy Governor of the Bank of Uganda until a substantive appointment was made.

Who is Dr Atingi-Ego?

He is a seasoned economic policy official who obtained his first degree from Makerere University and later proceeded for postgraduate studies in the United Kingdom where he got a master’s degree from the Cardiff Business School, University of Wales and a PhD from Liverpool University.

He started his career at the Bank of Uganda rising through the ranks to become the Executive Director, Research. In 2008 he took up an assignment with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as Deputy Director of the African Department (AFR).

Atingi has served in several capacities at various institutions. In 2018 September, he joined Macroeconomic and Financial Management Institute of Eastern and Southern Africa (MEFMI) and has been serving as the Executive Director basing in Kenya.

As Deputy Director in the IMF- AFR, Atingi made seminal contributions to IMF work such as increasing the effectiveness of capacity development and modernising monetary policy frameworks in developing countries.

He also championed efforts to achieve improved macro-economic statistics in the SSA region and in advancing better and more consistent data management practices across the IMF. In addition to the above, he also provided strategic guidance to many IMF country teams in the region on program and surveillance work.

While at the Bank of Uganda, he published and consulted extensively on macroeconomic and financial, and statistical issues. He was a renowned lead resource person on MEFMI macro-economic management training and a widely deployed IMF short term expert on monetary operations and balance of payments in the region.

His international exposure and deep knowledge on regional macroeconomic and financial issues provide him with the necessary professional and technical expertise to lead institutions such as the Bank of Uganda.