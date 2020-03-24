Uganda’s minister of health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng has confirmed there are nine cases of coronavirus patients in the country, up from one case registered a couple of days ago.

All cases, Dr Aceng says, were reported in people arriving in the country from Dubai aboard Emirates and Ethiopian airlines. A total top of 35 people were tested on this flight.

At the mid night press conference the minister called up all travellers who visited Dubai in the last two weeks to report at the designated places by the government for testing.

“We are not saying they are sick.” She emphasized.

The minister revealed that six of the cases were identified at the airport after they registered high temperatures.

Now the government says it is important for people within Uganda to observe a four metre distance from each other.

The first case was of a 36 year old male from Kibuli who arrived in Uganda from Dubai aboard Ethiopian Airways.

The eight people that tested positive of coronavirus today are:-

1. 37 years old from Rubaga Division

2. 35 year old from Ntinda

3. 34 year old from Makindye

4. 30 year old from Seguku

5. 28 year old from Baale, Kayunga

6. 25 year old from Kayunga

7. 35 year old from Nkonkonjeru Nsangi

8. 64 year old from Ntinda