Uganda has confirmed its first coronavirus case.

The development has been confirmed by Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng on Saturday night.

“The ministry of health would like to confirm her first coronavirus case of a 36 year old Uganda male who arrived from Dubai,” Dr Aceng told journalists.

“He was screened on his arrival at Entebbe Airport where his body temperature was high. He was subsequently isolated and he is currently at Entebbe Grade B hospital.”

The minister further disclosed that the patient remains in a stable condition but has a fever.

The 36 year old is a resident of Kibuli, Kakungulu zone in Kampala city.

Uganda has also stopped passenger planes arriving at Entebbe international airport starting Sunday. However cargo planes will be allowed in, according to Dr Aceng.