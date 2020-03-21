Police in Kabale in detention a 20 year old woman for allegedly kidnapping a two months old baby boy who was later on discovered dead floating on water in Kiruruma River, in Kabale town, Kabale Municipality.

Macklin Ainembabazi, a prime suspect is hails from Kigongi A village, Kigongi ward, and Central division Kabale municipality.

It’s alleged that Glorious Tumusime, a mother of the child and the suspect stay in the same building and work together at T& J bar and restaurant in Kigongi A cell.

According to police reports, on the fateful evening of Wednesday 11/3/2020 at around 10 pm, Tumusime and Ainembabazi left for work, before Glorious left her child locked in her room using a padlock of the Ainembabazi.

When they returned together from work in the wee hours at around 5:00am Tumusime found the kid missing from the room.

According to reports, Glorious Tumusime tried to ask Ainembabazi who was behaving suspiciously and had threatened to harm that kid, denied saying she didn’t know the kid’s whereabouts.

It’s reported that Ainembabazi was always angry because the mother was proud of her kid.

Speaking to our reporter, the Kigezi region police spokesperson Elly Maate said the suspect owned copies of the keys where the kid was sleeping.

According to Maate, Tumusime reported to the area local council one chairperson and was referred to police where was arrested for questioning.

The kid was discovered on Thursday at around 19:30 hours when the missing child was seen dead floating on water at river Kiruruma by kids grazing goats.

Police was notified, retrieved the decomposed body and postmortem was done and handed over to the mother.

This case has been reported at Kabale police under file number CRB 313/2020.