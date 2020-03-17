Welcome to the Might Tips’ BTTS accumulator guide. In this piece, we’ll give you an idea of how Both Teams to Score bets work and how to combine them into good accumulators.

Both Teams to Score, or BTTS as it’s usually called, is one of the most widespread betting markets on offer today and the players can find it on all betting sites in 2020. However, it is almost always used for football betting. This means that to get notable profits, you will need a good bookmaker which offers great odds for soccer.

This would be our first piece of advice – make sure you use only the best sportsbooks. Thankfully, Might Tips can help you with that as well.

What is BTTS Betting?

The purpose of BTTS bets is already in the name. The players need to predict whether both sides will score at least once. That is the only thing you should worry about with this type of bet. The aim is to have neither side with a clean sheet at the end of the match.

Nothing else is of importance for this particular market. It really should not be of your interest who won at the end. The score makes no difference as well. As long as the score is at least one goal each, you win your bet.

Both Teams to Score bets are relatively straightforward. This is one of their biggest advantages. You can only get two possible results with a BTTS wager. It either wins, or it doesn’t. That gives you a 50% probability before you consider the odds, which is pretty good compared to markets which involve a third option.

Because of this, a lot of BTTS betting offers have relatively short odds, which makes them perfect for Accas. Making a BTTS accumulator bet can be great for finding value in bets if you have a plan and stick to it.

How to bet on BTTS?

If you want to earn money using the Both Teams to Score bets, it’s all about picking the appropriate games. Thankfully, the good candidates for BTTS bets are not very hard to spot. All you should do is perform basic research. Let’s have a closer look at some aspects that can indicate a good BTTS betting opportunity:

Choose teams which tend to bag a lot of goals, but have a weak defence and concede often as well. You can easily check this by finding team statistics. Alternatively, you can find teams who often go over the line with the Over 2.5 Goals market.

Apart from statistics, you can try to get inside a team’s strategy. For example, 4-3-3 is usually an indication of an aggressive formation.

Look for important games. Matches in which both teams are highly motivated often include a lot more goals.

Keep up with team news. For example, a team missing defenders can be good for BTTS.

Pay attention to details. The weather and elements can often affect the playing conditions. These might not seem important at first, but remember that the best BTTS accumulator betting strategy will use everything it can to its advantage.

Of course, even if you follow all of our advice, you will still need practice if you want to win reliably. We know sports betting can be hard for a beginner. That’s why Mighty Tips regularly provides the best BTTS accumulator tips on the web. Our team of experts makes predictions based on statistics, analysis, and years of experience, so you can just sit back and enjoy the game.