The Democratic Party (DP) National Council has filled the vacant positions on the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

The function took place in Rubaga on Friday.

The Wakiso LC5 Chairman Matia Lwanga Bwanika was elected as the new party National Chairperson while Busiro East Member of Parliament Medard Lubega Segona was elected Secretary General.

Other elected include Babirye Mary Kabanda who was made National Treasurer, Patrick Katuramu is the new Deputy Treasurer, Racheal Kagoya is the Deputy Women leader and Alex Kiwanuka is the representative of Busoga Region.

DP has been embroiled in turmoil in recent weeks as the party gears up for internal elections in preparation for the national elections slated for next year.

Norbert Mao, who has led the party for the past 10 years, has declared intention to retain his seat, while a number of party members want to unseat him.

Among those who want Mr Mao’s seat is Ms Brenda Nabukenya, a former woman MP for Luweero District, Butambala County MP Muwanga Kivumbi, and Mr Lubega Mukaaku, who in 2016 competed for the national presidency as an independent.

DP is currently split right at the centre by a fight between party members who are allied to People Power, a pressure group led by Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, and those allied to Mao.

There are also other groups, which are largely silent in the ongoing fight, especially those allied to Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and Mukono Municipality MP Betty Namboze.