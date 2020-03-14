The Ministry of Health has dismissed claims that the Infectious Diseases Institute on Friday evacuated a suspected coronavirus patient from downtown Kampala.

“The Ministry of Health surveillance teams yesterday, Friday 13th March 2020 received an alert from Royal Complex of a lady suspected to have COVID-19 infection. The alert was raised by workers at the premise who indicated that the lady had remained locked in her room for about one week without coming out,” the Ministry said in a statement dated March 14, 2020.

“Contrary to the various social media posts that have been circulating, the Ministry of Health would like to clarify that our teams used a vehicle and ambulance belonging to Infectious Diseases Institute (IDI) to approach the said premises.”

The Ministry also said upon reaching the said room, a lady occupant revealed that she was undergoing self-quarantine as any other person who has just returned from the flagged high-risk countries with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The team’s assessment found out this lady had no signs and symptoms but recommended she completes her period of self-quarantine. They will continue monitoring her until when she gets a certificate of completing Self-quarantine.”

Meanwhile the Infectious Diseases Institute has also since reiterated that it didn’t evacuate any suspected patient from downtown, Kampala

“The Ministry of Health has not registered any case of COVID-19. Let’s remain vigilant and calm but refrain from spreading false rumours.”

So far there are more than 100 cases recorded in 12 countries in Africa, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization. The numbers are not scary as has been the case in China where the virus started last December, before ravaging other countries such as Italy, France, South Korea, Iran, USA among others.

Egypt remains the African nation with the most reported cases with 59, more than half of all confirmed cases on the continent.