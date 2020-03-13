Lt Gen (rtd) Henry Tumukunde has been released by police, Watchdog Uganda has learnt.

The retired army general was released on Friday afternoon.

The former Security Minister who was arrested Thursday evening spent a night at Police’s Special Investigations Unit, Kireka.

Highly placed sources told Trumpet News that Tumukunde has currently been placed under house arrest at his Kololo residence.

Earlier today, Police confirmed that that the presidential aspirant would be charged with treason.

Police said in a statement that the arrest follows “his utterances in a series of radio and television interviews, which seek to foster hatred that might lead to inter-community violence, fomenting and glorifying violence in general.”

Police also fault Tumukunde for calling on a neighbouring country (Rwanda) to support him in removing the current leadership (National Resistance Movement) with or without the ballot.

“He (Tumukunde) is, therefore, being charged under Sections 23 (2) b and 23 (3) b, of the Penal Code Act, which deals with instigating persons to invade the Republic of Uganda and inciting any persons to make a mutinous assembly,” says Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga.

While appearing on a television talk show last week, the retired army general said this was the right time for Rwanda to support someone who wants to cause a change in Uganda.

Tumukunde claims that this would in one way solve the impasse between Rwanda and Uganda.

He was answering a question on how he would deal with the Uganda-Rwanda border tensions if he was president.

“An impasse! I hope we are following the same developments on this issue. However, if I was Rwanda, I would support anyone who wants to cause a change in Uganda,” Tumukunde said.

Tumukunde also said he was willing to work with anyone who wants to cause a change in Uganda, including the other presidential aspirants and different opposition parties.

“I will work with anyone who is interested in change. What I want to stress is that presidents can be removed and we have living examples all over,” he said.