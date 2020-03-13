The state Minister of Internal Affairs, Kania Mario Obiga, has disagreed with the Police over what exactly happened to the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at the place where People Power supporter Ritah Nabukenya was knocked dead.

Last month, according to the police, Nabukenya was involved in an accident when the boda boda on which she was riding on collided with another on her way to Buganda road court where the People Power principal Robert Kyagulanyi commonly known as Bobi Wine was to appear over the social media tax case against him.

Bystanders and People Power supporters however, pinned police for knocking down Nabukenya and then running over her.

This prompted the public together with the People Power supporters to demand for the CCTV footage of the incident which police through their spokesperson Fred Enanga claimed would not be possible as cameras at this particular spot were not working due to the ongoing road construction at that place.

However, on Wednesday Obiga told the Parliament that Police lied to the nation that all cameras in that place were not working.

“It’s not true that cameras were not working, we need to prove this and if we find out if they were not working we will have to do an investigation and we will give a report. But I can confirm that they were working,” said Obiga, adding that, the Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola should start investigations into the motive.

Kania’s argument comes a few days after reports emerged pinning officers in control of CCTV cameras footage for selling footage to the suspects.

The report indicates that when the image of a suspect is clearly captured by the cameras, most of the times the investigating officers settle the case with the suspects upon showing them the footage and ‘eat’ some money.

According to the inside sources always investigators requests for footage when the case is soon being forgotten by the public to derail investigations of that particular case since the footage which would pin the suspect was sold to him.